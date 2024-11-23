Business Restructuring At Rhone-Poulenc

French chemical and pharmaceutical company Rhone-Poulenc is restructuring its business to "reflect the importance of its pharmaceutical and animal and plant health businesses."
The changes will result in the Rhone-Merieux veterinary pharmaceuticals business and the Rhone-Poulenc Animal Nutrition division being transferred out of the health care unit and into what was the company's agricultural division, which will be renamed animal and plant health. The former health care sector will be renamed the pharmaceuticals sector.
Alan Godard, currently president of the agricultural sector, will head up the new animal and plant health division. The changes will take effect from Jaunary 1, 1997. R-P made it clear that the reorganization is not a prelude to the pharmaceutical business being separated out from the rest of the group.
