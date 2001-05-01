Buyers in talks to acquire Laboratorios Chile

Laboratorios Chile has confirmed that its major backer Comercial eInversiones Portfolio, and other investors, are in preliminary talks with potential buyers. Ahead of the firm's statement to regulators, LabChile's stock enjoyed its biggest one-day increase in six years amid the speculation that a sale was in the offing, according to Bloomberg News.
The company has a market value of approximately $520 million, according to analysts, who noted that LabChile has two factories and a distribution network in Argentina, which accounts for 40% of total group sales.
