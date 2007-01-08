Byetta gets FDA OK for use with TZD

US drug firms Amylin Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly say that their co-developed diabetes drug Byetta (exenatide) has been approved by the FDA as an adjunctive therapy for blood sugar control in diabetic patients. Specifically, the agent has been cleared for use by type 2 diabetes sufferers who have not achieved adequate control while receiving thiazolidinedione-based treatment.
The announcement adds to the list of currently-available diabetes therapies with which the drug can be combined, following the FDA's approval for its use with metformin and sulfonylurea-based drugs in 2005 (Marketletter May 9, 2005).
The companies added that the FDA's decision is based on the findings of a clinical trial that evaluated the product plus combined thiazolidinedione (TZD) in patients with the condition. The results showed that 62% of those who received that treatment achieved A1C levels of 7% or less, versus only 16% of the placebo group. In addition, those treated with the drug lost an average of 3.3 pounds in weight over the study's 16-week duration, compared with an average loss of 0.4 pounds in the control group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze