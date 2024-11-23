C R Bard Acquires Angiomed

US company C R Bard has acquired Angiomed, a German manufacturer of specialty health care products. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bard will consolidate its current Germany operations, which are based in Munich, at Angiomed's headquarters in Karlsruhe, where nearly 400 Angiomed employees are based.

Angiomed had 1993 revenues of $40 million, with most of its sales generated in Germany. Bard reported 1993 revenues of $970.8 million and has said it expects some decline in earnings per share for the fourth quarter.