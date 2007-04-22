Calando's siRNA shows promise in animal models

California, USA-based drugmaker Calando Pharmaceuticals, a majority-owned subsidiary of Arrowhead Research, says that data from a preclinical trial of it lead small interfering RNA drug candidate, CALAA-01, demonstrate its safety and efficacy. The results were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting in Los Angeles.
The presentation focused on data from rodent and primate studies of the drug that showed the agent's safety, as well as its antitumor activity. The firm added that the formulation tested targets the M2 subunit of the enzyme ribonucleotide reductase, which is a well classified cancer target.
Calando added that, based on the preclinical findings, it plans to submit an investigational new drug application to the Food and Drug Administration later this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze