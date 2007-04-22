Calando's siRNA shows promise in animal models

California, USA-based drugmaker Calando Pharmaceuticals, a majority-owned subsidiary of Arrowhead Research, says that data from a preclinical trial of it lead small interfering RNA drug candidate, CALAA-01, demonstrate its safety and efficacy. The results were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting in Los Angeles.

The presentation focused on data from rodent and primate studies of the drug that showed the agent's safety, as well as its antitumor activity. The firm added that the formulation tested targets the M2 subunit of the enzyme ribonucleotide reductase, which is a well classified cancer target.

Calando added that, based on the preclinical findings, it plans to submit an investigational new drug application to the Food and Drug Administration later this year.