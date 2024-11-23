CalBio Draws US Stock Exchange

The New York-based American Stock Exchange has decided to establish a presence in Southern California where many of the country's biotechnology companies are located.

"We think California is as important as any country, particularly in terms of growth," declared Tom Ryan, president and chief operating officer of the American Stock Exchange. "The concentration of successful health care technology companies in Southern California is remarkable in itself. The fact that they're just now coming to market with their stock offerings, as well as their products, creates stunning financial opportunities. The American Stock Exchange wants to be close by to service their financial needs. Our West Coast office opened in Los Angeles this summer," he said.

Mr Ryan will be speaking at the CalBioSummit '96 conference at the San Diego Convention Center in October.