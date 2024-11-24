Company Overview

The company's lead product candidate, Auxora, has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. CalciMedica's proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Auxora has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. As of Q2 2024, CalciMedica has announced topline data for a Phase IIb trial in patients with AP with SIRS and completed a Phase II trial in patients with COVID pneumonia. The company is currently conducting a Phase II trial in patients with AKI with associated AHRF with data expected in 2025 and continuing to support the ongoing Phase I/II trial in patients with AIPT with data expected in 2025.