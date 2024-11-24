Sunday 24 November 2024

CalciMedica

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses.

Company Overview

CalciMedica's proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies. 

Auxora has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. As of Q2 2024, CalciMedica has announced topline data for a Phase IIb trial in patients with AP with SIRS and completed a Phase II trial in patients with COVID pneumonia. The company is currently conducting a Phase II trial in patients with AKI with associated AHRF with data expected in 2025 and continuing to support the ongoing Phase I/II trial in patients with AIPT with data expected in 2025. 



CalciMedica moves towards pivotal acute pancreatitis trial
28 June 2024
