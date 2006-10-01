Calgenex launches OTC psoriasis cream

USA-based Calgenex Corp has introduced Dermalleve, its new over-the-counter topical drug treatment for psoriasis, eczema and seborrheic dermatitis. The product combines maximum-strength anti-pruritic medicine with natural skin conditioners and emollients to stop the itching, reduce inflammation and support the body's healing process.

Dermalleve contains 1% hydrocortisone, the maximum strength OTC anti-pruritic allowed by the US Food and Drug Administration. According to Calgenex, what sets its product apart from other topical treatments is its patent-pending blend of natural ingredients, including alpha-hydroxy acids, skin-nourishing nutrients and skin conditioners such as aloe vera, shea butter, vitamin E, jojoba oil and silicone. This novel lotion base helps to "gently remove dead skin cells while skin-nourishing nutrients, conditioners and moisturizers support healthy skin. In fact, whereas other anti-itch creams use inexpensive petroleum as a base, Dermalleve is made with 75% cooling and moisturizing purified aloe vera juice," the firm noted.