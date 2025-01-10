Friday 10 January 2025

Calico Life Sciences

An Alphabet-founded research and development company focused on the biology of aging and age-related diseases.

Calico's lead drug candidate is fosigotifator, which targets eIF2B, a guanine nucleotide exchange factor that is essential for protein synthesis and a key regulator of the ISR. 

As of Q1 2025, Calico and AbbVie are conducting a Phase Ib/II trial of fosigotifator to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of fosigotifator in participants diagnosed with VWM disease. This study is the first time an eIF2B activator has been administered to people with VWM disease.

Fosigotifator is also being investigated as a potential treatment for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in two ongoing studies.

Latest Calico Life Sciences News

Calico next to fail in ALS
8 January 2025
Ultra rare disorder drug from Calico and AbbVie chosen for START
10 June 2024
Major cash injection for Alphabet and AbbVie's R&D program
28 July 2021
AbbVie and Google spinout invest $1 billion to combat aging
27 June 2018
