Major cash injection for Alphabet and AbbVie's R&D program

For the second time since its initiation in 2014, a research partnership between AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Calico Life Sciences has been extended, bringing the total investment to over $3 billion.

California’s Calico is a life sciences company run by Google parent Alphabet, founded with the aim of using advanced technologies to increase our understanding of the biology of aging.

The companies are working to discover, develop and bring to market new therapies for patients with age-related diseases, including neurodegeneration and cancer.