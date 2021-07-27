Sunday 24 November 2024

AbbVie has spectacles in its sights with novel eye drug

Pharmaceutical
27 July 2021
eye_stock_large-1-

AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) ophthalmic unit, Allergan Eye Care, has produced encouraging data for a candidate which could replace glasses for age-related far-sightedness, known medically as presbyopia.

Pilocarpine (AGN-190584), an investigational ophthalmic solution under development for the treatment of presbyopia, is supported by positive data from the Phase III GEMINI 1 study.

Multiple data presentations at the annual meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery show the trial met both its primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints, with patients achieving near and intermediate vision gains.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sixth Breakthrough Therapy designation for Roche and AbbVie drug
21 July 2021
Biotechnology
Further setback for AbbVie's Rinvoq approval in USA
28 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie strikes deal with portfolio company on Parkinson's disease
10 June 2021
Biotechnology
Major cash injection for Alphabet and AbbVie's R&D program
28 July 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze