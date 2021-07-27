AbbVie has spectacles in its sights with novel eye drug

AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) ophthalmic unit, Allergan Eye Care, has produced encouraging data for a candidate which could replace glasses for age-related far-sightedness, known medically as presbyopia.

Pilocarpine (AGN-190584), an investigational ophthalmic solution under development for the treatment of presbyopia, is supported by positive data from the Phase III GEMINI 1 study.

Multiple data presentations at the annual meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery show the trial met both its primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints, with patients achieving near and intermediate vision gains.