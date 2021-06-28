Further setback for AbbVie's Rinvoq approval in USA

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) saw its share close down 1.5% at $112.98 on Friday, after it revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration has informed the company that the FDA will not meet the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action dates for the supplemental New Drug Applications (sNDAs) for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis.
The FDA cited its ongoing review of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) post-marketing study, ORAL Surveillance, evaluating tofacitinib, trade names Xeljanz and Xeljanz XR, in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Xeljanz and Rinvoq are both JAK inhibitors, a category that has come under increased FDA scrutiny due to an increased risk of blood clots and of death associated with the class.
No formal regulatory action has been taken on the sNDAs for Rinvoq in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. In March this year the FDA extended the review period for Rinvoq by three months, in the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis and atopic dermatitis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze