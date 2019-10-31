AbbVie's Rinvoq on course for second approval

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is eyeing a second approval for its JAK inhibitor Rinvoq (upadacitinib), just 11 weeks after announcing its first one.

The company presented positive Phase III data on the drug, at daily 15mg and 30mg doses, from a study in psoriatic arthritis, which could soon be added to the approved rheumatoid arthritis indication.

Rinvoq met the primary endpoint of ACR20 response in adults with active psoriatic arthritis, who had an inadequate response to other biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, at week 12 versus placebo.