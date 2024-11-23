CALL FOR ESSENTIAL MEDICINES TO BE FREE IN GERMANY

Drugs which are indispensable for patients should be free, according to the German federation of industrial health funds, the BKK, so that chronically sick people are free of financial burdens.
The BKK is proposing that the drug market should be divided into three categories of drug provision - essential drugs, drugs about which there is no argument as to efficacy, safety and significance, and other drug products.
The BKK says that in the case of the non-controversial products, the current 10% patient contribution should be maintained. Other drugs, which will not be included in the positive list of prescription drugs from 1996, should remain prescribable but prescriptions should be based on a medical case being made out by the doctor. In such cases, the BKK suggests, the drugs would be reimbursable.
