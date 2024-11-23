Call For Europe-Wide Drug Assessment

European public-sector health insurance funds must agree a unifiedstrategy with drug companies to achieve a unified procedure for the evaluation of new, innovative drugs, Wolfgang Schmeinck, president of the German federation of industrial health funds, has said.

The European Union drug approval system now provides firms with an EU dimension to pricing and volume sales policy, he said; new drugs come onto EU markets at a unified price. But, he added, the price demanded often bears little relation to manufacturers' costs nor correspond to the degree of innovation claimed.

In Germany, he said, 1.2 billion Deutschemarks ($685.5 million) of the 1.6 billion marks' growth in drug spending is due to prescribing of "genuinely or reputedly innovative drugs" instead of more cost-effective, older products.