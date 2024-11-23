Saturday 23 November 2024

Call For Rapid French Generics Development

22 September 1996

A call for more rapid development of generics in France has come from Jean Marmot, president of the economic committee on drugs, the CEM. The production of copies of drug specialties means French health funds can make savings of 3 billion French francs ($587.7 million) by 2000, he says.

However, he urges drugmakers to "get a move on" in developing the sector. He concedes that the creation of structures for generics manufacture takes time, but it is now vital to act. Generics have to be "counted in hundreds of millions of marketable units by the year 2000 and no longer in millions of units," he says.

Since July 1995, 300 generics based on 78 original drug products have been passed for reimbursement in France. However, Mr Marmot clearly believes that the real measure of French achievement would be the number of generics effectively sold.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze