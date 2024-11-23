Call For Rapid French Generics Development

A call for more rapid development of generics in France has come from Jean Marmot, president of the economic committee on drugs, the CEM. The production of copies of drug specialties means French health funds can make savings of 3 billion French francs ($587.7 million) by 2000, he says.

However, he urges drugmakers to "get a move on" in developing the sector. He concedes that the creation of structures for generics manufacture takes time, but it is now vital to act. Generics have to be "counted in hundreds of millions of marketable units by the year 2000 and no longer in millions of units," he says.

Since July 1995, 300 generics based on 78 original drug products have been passed for reimbursement in France. However, Mr Marmot clearly believes that the real measure of French achievement would be the number of generics effectively sold.