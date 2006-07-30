Call for Russia to act on counterfeit drugs

Russia's Consumer Rights National Protection Foundation has called for the state to strictly regulate the country's pharmaceutical industry, according to the Interfax news agency.
The Foundation's director general, Alexander Kalinin, said that around 27% of all medicines sold in Russia are counterfeit, with the proportion in the capital, Moscow, being around 20%. He added that the Foundation is receiving numerous complaints from consumers about drugs sold on the Russian market.
Public dissatisfaction with health care
