Call for simpler drug registration in Malta

Malta needs a simpler and more practical medicines registration system, that addresses the quality, safety and efficacy of medications on the market without, however, decreasing the availability of products, according to a representation to Maltese Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi by the pharmaceutical section of the Malta Chamber for Small and Medium Enterprises (GRTU), reported by Malta Media news.
Pharmaceutical section president Mario Debono presented the PM with an independent study commissioned by the GRTU, which addressed the concerns of all pharmaceutical wholesalers, distributors and pharmacies who are members of the Chamber. In a statement, the GRTU declared it believed that its members' position has now been understood by the government.
