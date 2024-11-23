Call To Abolish US/EU Biotech Barriers

US and European Union trade officials should find ways to dismantle regulatory barriers to trade in biotechnology products, EU Trade Commissioner Sir Leon Brittan has told the European parliament's external economic relations committee.
This trade could provide huge economic opportunities and should not be allowed "to stultify by the creation of non-tariff barriers," he said. The two sides should "discuss whether we have common regulation or some other way of ensuring consistency," and should be "conscious of the need to stimulate industry....to prevent regulatory instruments becoming barriers to trade." The USA and EU are at odds over how to regulate the industry, with the EU more cautious on what to allow.
