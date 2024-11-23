Call To End Medicines Smuggling In Vietnam

Newspapers in Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, have called for a majorcampaign by the state and the private sector to combat the smuggling of pharmaceuticals and other goods into Vietnam, according to the Vietnam Courier news agency.

Legal, Vietnamese-made products are losing their market share to smuggled products, which are generally cheaper and sometimes of higher quality. The press in Hanoi said that one effective way of combatting smuggling would be to strengthen inspections at border control points.