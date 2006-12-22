Friday 22 November 2024

Call to finance "sustainable" health care in EU

22 December 2006

An interim report, titled Financing Sustainable Healthcare in Europe, examines the problem of demographic threats to the sustainability of European Union health care systems, outlining novel approaches to achieve better health outcomes.

The Health Policy and Finance Experts to Recommend Urgent Actions at Helsinki Conference to Secure Quality Healthcare for EU Citizens is a multi-partner expert group including: the European Investment Bank; the World Bank; the European Health Management Association; the University of Toulouse, France; INSEAD, France; the London School of Economics, UK; the Luxembourg Ministry of Health; Finland's National Fund for R&D (Sitra); and USA-headquartered global drug giant Pfizer.

The group's initial recommendations are: to increase competition in health care provision, with comprehensive, results-orientated health care; to provide consumers and suppliers of health care with the proper incentives to consume wisely and produce efficiently, including by making patients more financially responsible for their health care consumption; to empower patients via "increased access to quality information relevant to their health;" to reward innovation and reform health technology assessment in the EU. A final report is due to be presented to a conference in Helsinki, Finland in February 2007.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze