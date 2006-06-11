Callisto's atiprimod among "top 10 cancer projects"

The USA's Callisto Pharmaceuticals presented a clinical update and overview of its anticancer drug candidate, atiprimod, at the Windhover's Therapeutic Alliances Oncology health care conference, held in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 6, after the drug was selected as one of the 10 leading cancer projects by the organizers.

During the conference, Donald Picker, Callisto's executive vice president of R&D, highlighted data from a Phase I clinical trial of Atiprimod in advanced cancer patients that revealed significant tumor regression in several patients with advanced carcinoid cancer, as well as important reductions in other debilitating symptoms.

Callisto says that the interim clinical results further support its plans to launch a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in advanced carcinoid patients. The conference was organized for the first time this year to bring leading oncology research and business development interests into a productive exchange of ideas and information, stated the event's organizers.