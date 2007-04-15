Callisto's Guanilib moves into clincial testing

The USA's Callisto Pharmaceuticals says that new data confirm the efficacy of Guanilib (SP304), its first-in-class compound for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, in two different standard animal models of experimental colitis.

Callisto's orally-deliverable compound is designed to mimic a naturally-occurring hormone called uroguanylin. The drug is currently in preclinical development and Callisto intends to move into clinical trials in ulcerative colitis.

The new animal data demonstrate that oral administration of guanilib significantly reduces gastrointestinal inflammation, and confirm earlier evidence of down-regulation of interleukin-17, IL-23 and tumor necrosis factor, key cytokines that are known to be involved in the etiology of IBD in humans. Guanilib treatment also improved stool consistency and removed intestinal blockage in treated animals. According to the firm, treatment with the agent down-regulated production of IL-17 50%, IL-23 70% and tumor necrosis factor 50%, in addition to showing reduction of other cytokines, including IL-4 and IL-5.