Cam Labs licenses Nitoman to Temmler

UK-based drugmaker Cambridge Laboratories has signed an agreement with Temmler Pharma giving it exclusive marketing and distribution rights in Germany and Austria for Nitoman (tetrabenazine), which is in late-stage registration in Germany for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease and tardive dyskinesia, and will be submitted for Austrian approval in due course.

According to Cambridge Labs, the combined German and Austrian market for Nitoman for these conditions is approximately 25.0 million euros ($31.9 million) over five years. Under the terms of the deal, Cambridge will manufacture Nitoman for supply to Temmler, with shared revenues on all sales. Further financial details were not disclosed.