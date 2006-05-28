Cam Labs licenses Nitoman to Temmler

UK-based drugmaker Cambridge Laboratories has signed an agreement with Temmler Pharma giving it exclusive marketing and distribution rights in Germany and Austria for Nitoman (tetrabenazine), which is in late-stage registration in Germany for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease and tardive dyskinesia, and will be submitted for Austrian approval in due course.
According to Cambridge Labs, the combined German and Austrian market for Nitoman for these conditions is approximately 25.0 million euros ($31.9 million) over five years. Under the terms of the deal, Cambridge will manufacture Nitoman for supply to Temmler, with shared revenues on all sales. Further financial details were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze