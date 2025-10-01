Cambridge Biotech Settles Lawsuit

Cambridge Biotech of the USA has entered into a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit filed against the company and several of its former officers. The parties have submitted the settlement agreement for approval by the US District Court of Massachusetts.

Under the agreement, the settlement class will receive around 25% of the equity of a new biopharmaceutical firm, which will be formed under a reorganization plan, and around $1 million in cash from an insurance policy covering the individual defendants. The settlement mainly includes purchasers who bought the company's common stock between February 28, 1992 and May 9, 1994. The company denied the plaintiffs' allegations of wrong-doing. The firm filed for protection under the bankruptcy code in July 1994.