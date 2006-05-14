Cambridge Labs' Valtropin cleared in EU

Cambridge Laboratories, a UK-based specialist pharmaceutical company, says that the European Medicines Agency's Committee on Medicinal Products for Human Use has granted European Union marketing authorization to its biosimilar medicinal product, Valtropin, a recombinant human growth hormone for the treatment of growth deficiency in children.
The agent was licensed from BioPartners, a privately-held Swiss drugmaker that owns the global rights to the product. BioPartners licensed the UK rights to Cambridge Labs, which plans to launch the agent in the current year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze