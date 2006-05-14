Cambridge Labs' Valtropin cleared in EU

Cambridge Laboratories, a UK-based specialist pharmaceutical company, says that the European Medicines Agency's Committee on Medicinal Products for Human Use has granted European Union marketing authorization to its biosimilar medicinal product, Valtropin, a recombinant human growth hormone for the treatment of growth deficiency in children.

The agent was licensed from BioPartners, a privately-held Swiss drugmaker that owns the global rights to the product. BioPartners licensed the UK rights to Cambridge Labs, which plans to launch the agent in the current year.