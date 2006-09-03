Cambridge Labs' Xenazine 25mg launched in France

UK drugmaker Cambridge Laboratories says that its France-based partner, OPi SA, has launched Xenazine (tetrabenazine) 25mg, following publication of the reimbursement price granted by the French authorities. The product has been approved for use in the treatment of movement disorders associated with Huntington's disease, and in the treatment of hemiballismus.
Cambridge Labs exclusively licensed the neuroleptic-like agent to OPi in 2003 for commercialization in the domestic market where it was approved in late 2005.
According to the UK firm, approximately 6,000 French citizens suffer from HD, a severe and debilitating neurodegenerative disease. It added that Xenazine is the first product approved for use in this indication.
