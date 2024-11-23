Cambridge NeuroScience And Gladstone Institute In AD Collaboration

- Cambridge NeuroScience and The Gladstone Institute of CardiovascularDisease of the USA are to collaborate in the development of treatments for Alzheimer's disease. The venture will focus on drugs to inhibit a form a apolipoprotein E, which has been linked to the development of AD. As a result of the agreement, Cambridge NeuroScience has established a subsidiary, called Cambridge NeuroScience Partners, of which it owns 80%. The latter will provide $1.25 million in funds to the Institute over three years.