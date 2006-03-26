Friday 22 November 2024

Canada: branded drugs slip, generics grow

26 March 2006

According to figures released by IMS Health Canada, for the first time since 2000, generic drugs accounted for all the growth in prescriptions dispensed by Canadian phar-macies, as branded product sales by volume fell slightly. The survey found that retail prescriptions increased 3.7% in 2005, the slowest growth for 10 years.

IMS Health Canada's findings indicate that the slowdown was caused by, among other factors, the effect of nine brand-name drugs facing generic competition for the first time, including global giant Pfizer's Zithromax (azithro-mycin) and UK-based world number two GlaxoSmith-Kline's Wellbutrin (bupropion Hcl).

Speaking to Canadian newspaper, the Globe and Mail, Jim Keon, president of the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association, felt there was good and bad news. He said: "increased use of generic drugs is helping to curb Canadian prescription drug costs." Mr Keon added, however: "loop-holes in drug patent laws continue to force governments, employers and consumers in Canada to pay for higher-priced brand-name drugs for longer than they should."

