Canada: Business Backs Pharmacare Plan

Business leaders in Canada say they are backing the government's planfor a national Pharmacare system because it would take drug program management away from them.

Vic Clive, assistant vice president of benefits at Canada Trust, told a conference that "it doesn't make sense" for bankers and manufacturers to manage drug programs, but they are willing to continue paying their share of the drugs bill. "We think there is enough money in the system to finance a universal drug program, including people who aren't covered, by introducing efficiency," he said.

Quebec Generic Plan Meantime the Quebec government has drawn up a plan with the province's general practitioners and pharmacists, allowing them to avoid income cuts of C$30 million ($28.4 million) a year by encouraging increased use of generics.