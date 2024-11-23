Saturday 23 November 2024

Canada Considers Consumer Rx Ads

18 November 1996

Canada is expected to decide before year-end if prescription drugmakers should be allowed to advertise direct to the public. Health Canada conducted hearings on the issue in June.

Although such advertising is illegal in Canada, it is present because of the advertising coming across the border from the USA. Moreover, Canada does allow "peek-a-boo" advertising for prescription drugs, in which consumers are invited to call toll-free numbers for information about various conditions. The phone message may include drug advertising.

The Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian Drug Manufacturers Association, which represents the generics makers, say that if such ads are permitted, they should be reviewed by an independent third party, and the CMA also wants the "reality check" of post-marketing studies. For the research-based industry, the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Canada agrees that such ads should be subject to independent review, but also notes that a poll which it commissioned showed 72% of respondents felt consumers should be able to get drug information from the manufacturer.

