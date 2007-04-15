Canada's DND requests proposal for MVA pox vaccs

The Department of National Defence in Canada has requested a purchase proposal for the acquisition of modified vaccinia virus Ankara-based smallpox vaccine for 10,000 people and an option for another 10,000 units. A prerequisite for the order is that the supplier must register the vaccine for the Canadian market.
This request for proposal is important as it illustrates that MVA-based smallpox vaccines are gradually being accepted as the preferred choice for protecting first-line responders and for replacing and expanding national stockpiles for the general population in the event of a smallpox outbreak, noted MVA small pox vaccine firm Bavarian Nordic.
The data required for registering the vaccine in Canada are in line with those from the expected RFP-3 order from the US government for 20 million doses of MVA-based smallpox vaccine, which is expected before end of second quarter 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze