Canada's Potential For Biotechnology Sector

The US biotechnology industry could find Canada a good place to set up shop, the third annual Pacific Northwest Biotechnology Exposition has heard. Western Canada is already a jumping-off spot for Asia for some biotechnology firms, said Jere Dabbs, US trade Consul in Vancouver, and it was noted that these firms could also find other biotechnology firms there to acquire or partner, plus venture capital that has dried up at home, new markets and regulatory relief. As the base for multinational subsidiaries, Canada is also a possible path into Europe.
Canada is making changes to its laws, with a new 35% R&D tax credit making companies there good partners. Canada's Secretary of State for Science, Research and Development, Jon Gerrard, said the intellectual infrastructure is already in place for US and other foreign investors, and this year the drug approval process is to be reformed and speeded up, from a length now rivaling that of the USA.
The lengthy approval process is one reason some firms still see Canada as a secondary market and focus directly on Asia. The weakened Canadian dollar has made it less appealing for firms to export there, but the chief financial officer of Receptagen, Warren Wheeler, said its holding company and the Canadian distributor it owns, VWD Distributors, do all their business in Canadian dollars, losing the risk of currency fluctuation. As long as US firms source their Canadian products in Canadian dollars, the weak currency should have little impact, he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze