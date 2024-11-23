Canadian Appro For Inex' Onco TCS Trial

Inex has received approval from the Canadian Health Protection Branch for a Phase II trial of its anticancer drug Onco TCS (vincristine) in patients with pancreatic and metastatic colorectal cancer. A Phase I trial showed the product's potential in currently-untreatable pancreatic cancer. Statistics from the American Cancer Society, StatsCan and Health and Welfare Canada indicate that an estimated 27,000 North Americans are diagnosed each year with pancreatic cancer, and about 154,000 are diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Onco TCS and the company's other drugs are based on Inex' proprietary technology called transmembrane carrier systems. The therapeutic agent combined with a TCS formulation is carried to disease sites and into diseased cells in higher concentration and for a longer duration than when given without TCS.