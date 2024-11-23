Canadian Cabinet Setback For Generics

Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien has rejected federal HealthMinister Allan Rock's attempts to repeal the Notice Of Compliance regulations, under which brand-name manufacturers can prevent generic copies from being approved for up to 30 months by claiming patent infringement.

Following a cabinet battle between Mr Rock and Industry Minister John Manley which prevented any agreement on the issue being reached before Christmas, Mr Chretien handed the file to Mr Manley and told him to find a compromise solution.