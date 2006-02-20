Canadian drug import scheme under threat

The US state of Minnesota's legislature is proposing to end a two-year experiment in allowing the importation of "safe drugs" to the USA from Canada. Since the introduction of the new Medicare part D program on January 1 this year, sales of drugs on the MinnesotaRxConnect scheme have dropped to $58,300 for the month, down from a peak of $153,100 in January 2005. Instead, Minnesota's Democratic Party proposes that a drug purchasing scheme used by the state's public employees should be adopted for all inhabitants of the northern US state.
Minnesota's drug imports "are safe"
MinnesotaRXConnect is a program allowing anyone of Minnesota's citizens to buy pharmaceutical products from four designated Canadian pharmacies, provided they can furnish a US doctor's prescription. The pharmacy is required to contact the US doctor to confirm the prescription's validity and a Canadian physician then has to countersign the sale.
