Canadian on-line pharmacist hope for "Donut hole" bonus

A Canadian Internet-based pharmacy is predicting a surge in demand as millions of US senior citizens hit the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit coverage gap, also known as the "Donut hole" (Marketletters passim).

DoctorSolve, a member of the Canadian International Pharmacy Association and licensed in the Canadian province of British Columbia, claims both to have supplied "more than 200,000 US prescriptions," and to have a professionally registered pharmacist who processes all prescriptions.

The pharmacy, quoting figures that have appeared widely in the US media, states that 3.4 million people will reach the coverage gap of between $2,250 and $5,100 of annual drug expenditure. According to Democratic Party analysts in the USA, the bulk of "Donut hole" cases will start in September.