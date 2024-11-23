Canadian Patent Act Report "A Whitewash"

Interference by Canada's federal Industry Minister John Manley inparliament's examination of the Bill C-91 Patent Act amendments resulted in a final report (Marketletter May 5) which would have no impact on drug prices in Canada, reports The Montreal Gazette.
It says that the panel's final meeting in April, days before the general election campaign began, had considered 18 draft recommendations including: - a detailed report from the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board on its method of setting drug price limits; - a call to ask the World Trade Organization to re-evaluate 20-year patents for new drugs; - an amendment allowing generics firms to copy brand-name drugs' size, shape and colour; and - a repeal of the Notice of Compliance regulations, which govern the procedure under which a generic company can apply to manufacture a patent-expired drug.
However, the final report included none of the first three recommendations, and on the Notice of Compliance rules, it simply required the government to "revisit" them, rather than calling for immediate repeal, says the report.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze