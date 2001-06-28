Canadian province may end seniors' free drugs

The Canadian provincial government of Ontario is considering whether toend the provision of free prescription drugs for all seniors under the provincial drug plan, and also whether the program should be privatized.

Discussing the baby-boomer generation, which starts turning 65 within the next eight to 10 years, Health Minister Tony Clement told the National Post newspaper that, if "free drugs for the richest generation in the history of the world" is "what society deems to be the most important thing, I guess that's the consensus...I am questioning the consensus."

He also noted his concern at Ontario pharmacists' claims that manufacturers are charging as much as twice the government-set prices for drugs on the plan formulary. However, reports the Post, he did not commit himself to action over the claims.