Canadian R&D Spending Up

Member companies of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association ofCanada, which represents the research-based industry, spent a total of C$768.7 million ($556.6 million) on R&D in 1996, compared with C$623.9 million in 1995, reports the association.

The PMAC noted that this represents around 15.7% of company sales on average, and which is a significant improvement on the average 12% level at which R&D spending in Canada had stood for a number of years.

Quebec Seeks Patent Extension Meantime, the provincial government of Quebec has asked Canada's federal government in Ottawa to give developers of innovative prescription drugs a guaranteed 15 years' exclusive sales. The federal government is currently examining drug patent legislation (Marketletters passim) and is due to announce amendments in the third quarter of the year.