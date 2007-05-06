Cancer Research Tech licenses antibodies to Peptech

The UK's Cancer Research Technology says it has licensed rights to a panel of cancer therapeutic antibodies to Peptech, granting it exclusive worldwide rights tothe agentss for therapeutic, vaccine and in vitro diagnostic use.
The antibodies were originally licensed by CRT to UK biotechnology company Scancell, which selected two preclinical leads, SC101 and SC104 for development in colorectal cancer. Peptech has acquired the entire panel of cancer therapeutic antibodies and the intellectual property relating to these programs from both Scancell and CRT. Scancell is now using the revenue to progress its novel cancer vaccine platform that it co-developed with CRT.
The panel of antibodies was originally developed by Cancer Research UK-funded studies led by Lindy Durrant, a professor at the University of Nottingham and targets antigens that are over-expressed on a variety of tumors. SC101 is a mouse monoclonal antibody recognizing Lewis y/b. Unlike other known Lewis y/b antibodies, SC101 binds to both haptens on a range of solid tumors and, unusually, does not bind to normal gastrointestinal tract. The antibody has been shown to induce death in tumor cells that over-express Lewis y/b without the need of immune effector cells in vitro.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze