Cancer Research UK and Cancerbackup for strategic alliance

Cancer patients seeking facts about their diagnosis and treatment will soon be able to receive information prescriptions due to a new partnership between Britain's leading cancer charities, Cancer Research UK and Cancerbackup.

Almost two thirds of cancer patients do not fully understand what their diagnosis mean , notes a joint statement. To reduce the uncertainty and fear felt by cancer patients, the two charities are launching a major initiative to provide the best quality cancer information for patients in the UK.

Information prescriptions will help to ensure patients receive immediate, relevant information from their doctors and nurses, as well as to signpost patients to additional information and support, empowering people to take control of their illness. Peoples will receive information prescriptions at key points in their illness as the focus of their care and treatment needs change.