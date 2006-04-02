Friday 22 November 2024

CancerVax to discuss failed skin cancer vacc

2 April 2006

US biotechnology firm CancerVax Corp says that data from the Phase III clinical trials of its discontinued Canvaxin in the treatment of advanced-stage melanoma will be presented at the Society for Surgical Oncology's Annual Meeting in San Diego, California.

Last year, CancerVax' share price tumbled 60% after it abandoned the skin cancer vaccine, its lead candidate, on disappointing trial data (Marketletter November 14, 2005) and the presentation will clarify the firm's position.

The firm says that the presentation concludes that, while Canvaxin was well tolerated and there was little difference in adverse events between the two study arms, it did not demonstrate efficacy in the studied indication. However, the firm noted that the median survival in the clinical trial with Canvaxin in patients with Stage III melanoma and the study in Stage IV melanoma are better than or comparable to the median survival in earlier published results of large, multicenter studies with similar patient groups.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze