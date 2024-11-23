Candesartan Gets EU Approval

Takeda and Astra's angiotensin II receptor antagonist candesartancilexetil has now been approved under the mutual recognition procedure across the whole of the European Union, and launches will occur "as soon as possible after national pricing and reimbursement issues have been addressed," according to Astra, which will market the drug as Atacand. Launches should take place before the end of the year, said the firm.

The UK acted as the rapporteur for the mutual recognition procedure and will be the country of first launch, according to Takeda (Marketletter October 6). Candesartan was discovered by Takeda and codeveloped by Astra, and will also be comarketed by the two companies in most markets. Takeda's trade names will be Amias and Blopress. Astra has exclusive rights in some European countries, as well as in Australia, Canada and the USA, where the drug has been filed for approval.