Candesartan Gets EU Approval

Takeda and Astra's angiotensin II receptor antagonist candesartancilexetil has now been approved under the mutual recognition procedure across the whole of the European Union, and launches will occur "as soon as possible after national pricing and reimbursement issues have been addressed," according to Astra, which will market the drug as Atacand. Launches should take place before the end of the year, said the firm.
The UK acted as the rapporteur for the mutual recognition procedure and will be the country of first launch, according to Takeda (Marketletter October 6). Candesartan was discovered by Takeda and codeveloped by Astra, and will also be comarketed by the two companies in most markets. Takeda's trade names will be Amias and Blopress. Astra has exclusive rights in some European countries, as well as in Australia, Canada and the USA, where the drug has been filed for approval.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze