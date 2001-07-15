Cangene's hep C trial disappoints

Canada's Cangene has stopped a Phase II pilot trial of itsanti-hepatitis C hyperimmune antibody product in liver transplant recipients after a preliminary review of data from 18 patients found no statistical difference between patients given the drug or placebo. However, the company notes that the product exhibited a favorable safety profile and there were no adverse events associated with its use.
John Langstaff, Cangene's chief executive, noted the firm's disappointment with the results, but stressed that it does not mark the end of the project. Since data from the trial has not yet been unblinded, Cangene has not conducted a full analysis of the results and, "once we have access to all the data, we will determine our next steps," he said.
Noting that this was a small trial, Dr Langstaff added that further studies to evaluate the product as an immunoprophylactic in liver transplant recipients would be undertaken.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze