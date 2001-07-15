Cangene's hep C trial disappoints

Canada's Cangene has stopped a Phase II pilot trial of itsanti-hepatitis C hyperimmune antibody product in liver transplant recipients after a preliminary review of data from 18 patients found no statistical difference between patients given the drug or placebo. However, the company notes that the product exhibited a favorable safety profile and there were no adverse events associated with its use.

John Langstaff, Cangene's chief executive, noted the firm's disappointment with the results, but stressed that it does not mark the end of the project. Since data from the trial has not yet been unblinded, Cangene has not conducted a full analysis of the results and, "once we have access to all the data, we will determine our next steps," he said.

Noting that this was a small trial, Dr Langstaff added that further studies to evaluate the product as an immunoprophylactic in liver transplant recipients would be undertaken.