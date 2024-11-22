CANGUARD CLEARED OF CONTEMPT

The Canadian company Canguard Health Technologies has been cleared of contempt of court charges brought by Deprenyl Research Ltd regarding an alleged patent infringement on its Parkinson's' disease treatment Eldepryl (selegiline).
The contempt charge was made by Deprenyl when Canguard said, in a press release issued by the company last month, that it would continue to develop Parkinyl, its generic version of Eldepryl.
A court-ordered settlement was reached by the two companies at the start of the year, with Canguard agreeing not to import, use, manufacture, sell or distribute the active ingredient, as a gesture of good intent while working on the settlement of differences between the two companies. Deprenyl plans to develop its own generic version of the drug.
