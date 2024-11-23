CANTAB AIMS FOR A LICENSE TO EXPAND

Cantab Pharmaceuticals, the Cambridge-based company which recently floated on the London Stock Exchange, raising L 15 million ($22.2 million), has revealed in an exclusive interview with the Marketletter that it expects its lead product for the prevention of rejection in kidney transplants, LM-CD45, to enter Phase III clinical trials in 1994.

LM-CD45's mechanism of action is in the blocking of the CD45 surface antigens of dendritic cells, which are present in the transplant organ. These cell-associated antigens are believed to play an important role in the development of transplant rejection, where an immune response is initiated against the donor organ.

Therefore, to counteract this effect the donor organ is treated ex-vivo with LM-CD45 to remove the antigens before the organ is grafted onto the body. Alan Munro, scientific director, said that the most important factor in the product's efficacy would be in establishing a suitable regime to ensure maximum uptake of the product by the organ, as the success of the treatment is directly related to the uptake. Dr Munro stressed that direct infusion of the product was the choice method for application, mainly because this process offers the most convenient and simple method for doctors in the operating theater. To identify the most suitable regimen, said Dr Munro, a current Phase II dosing study is ongoing in the UK, funded by Baxter Healthcare, Cantab's partner in the development of this product.