Cantab Begins US Trial For LM-CD45

Cantab Pharmaceuticals and Baxter Healthcare have begun a multi-center, placebo-controlled Phase II trial in the USA for its lead product LM-CD45, in the prevention of rejection in kidney transplants.
LM-CD45, which is being co-developed with Baxter, is used to treat the donated kidney ex-vivo to remove passenger leukocytes from the organ before transplantation to try and prevent rejection.
The US trial will enroll 80 patients at up to 10 centers, including the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and Shands Hospital-University in Florida. Phase II trials are also currently ongoing in the UK. According to the company, if the trials are successful the product will enter Phase III shortly thereafter, and it would be expected to be approved for launch in 1997. Paul Haycock, chief executive, also noted that the product is being investigated for use in the control of rejection in other organ transplants.
