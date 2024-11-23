Cantab Receive UK Approval For DISC System

- Cantab Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the UK Medicines Control Agency to begin clinical trials with its Disabled Infectious Single Cycle system, for the treatment and prevention of viral infections such as herpes, and as a vector in gene therapy. Upon administration, the virus can only complete one cycle of infection because the gene needed for replication, glycoprotein H, is removed from the Disc HSV system (Marketletter May 20). It is thought to have huge potential in gene therapy compared to conventional methods which can cause side effects. The first clinical trial for gene delivery is due to start in 1997.
