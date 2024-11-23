Cantab Unveils Gene Delivery Plans For DISC Viruses

Cantab has revealed plans to begin a new discovery program aimed at applying its proprietary DISC virus technology to gene delivery. This technology is already being explored for its potential to deliver antigens for the therapy or prophylaxis of viral diseases.
The non-replicating DISC viruses (Disabled Infectious Single Cycle viral vector) are genetically-inactivated viruses in which a single gene essential for viral replication has been deleted. Cantab's leading Herpes simplex DISC product is entering two Phase I trials this year; one UK trial in HSV-positive patients (to test its therapeutic efficacy) and one US trial in high-risk HSV-negatives (to test its prophylactic properties).
Paul Haycock, Cantab's president and chief executive, told the meeting that it has become apparent that the DISC virus technology has potential as a safe and versatile delivery system for genes, antigens etc. Early work in this area has already revealed that DISC viruses can be used to deliver genetic material to cancer, neural and blood cells.
